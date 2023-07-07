Simulations Plus (SLP) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Simulations Plus SLP reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 20 cents per share, flat on a year-over-year basis. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.



The top line increased 9% year over year to $16.2 million. Higher revenues in Software and Services business segments resulted in this uptick. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Quarter in Details

Revenues from Software (65% of total quarterly revenues) increased 10% year over year to $10.6 million. Breaking up the revenues of this segment, GastroPlus, MonolixSuite, ADMET Predictor and Other Software contributed 57%, 18%, 19% and 6%, respectively.

Simulations Plus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Simulations Plus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Simulations Plus, Inc. Quote

Sales of GastroPlus were down 2%. MonolixSuite and ADMET Predictor offerings sales saw increases of 84% and 9% year over year, respectively.



The renewal rate for commercial customers came in at 96% (based upon fees) and 87% (based on accounts) compared with 92% and 87% in the prior quarter, respectively.



Services’ revenues (35% of total quarterly revenues) improved 5% to $5.6 million. Breaking up the services’ revenues, PK/PD, QSP/QST, PB/PK and Other services represented 45%, 23%, 25% and 7%, respectively.



Services’ backlog was $16 million at the end of the reported quarter, down 5.9% year over year.

Operating Details

The gross margin in the quarter under review was 82%, down 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. Software segment’s gross margin came in at 91%, down 100 bps from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Services’ gross margin was 63%, down 300 bps from the year-earlier quarter’s figure.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, stood at 57% compared with 50% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income margin was 25% compared with 33% reported in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 40% compared with 43% in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, cash and short-term investments were $122.4 million compared with $115.3 million as of Feb 28, 2023.



The company declared a cash dividend of 6 cents per share payable on Aug 7, to stockholders as of Jul 31.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, Simulations Plus expects revenue growth of 10-15% year over year and in the range of $59.3-$62 million. The company projects Software and Services to consist 60-65% and 35-40% of revenues, respectively. SLP estimates earnings per share to increase in the band of 5-10% and to be between 63 cents and 67 cents.



Currently, Simulations Plus carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Watts Water Technologies WTS and Cadence Design Systems CDNS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 earnings has increased 3.8% in the past 60 days to $3.58 per share. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 20.7% in the past year.

The consensus mark for Watts Water Technologies’ 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, up 1.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 8%.

Watts Water Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%. Shares of WTS have increased 20.5% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for Cadence’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.00 per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.5%.

Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.3%. Shares of CDNS have improved 43.2% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.