Simulations Plus (SLP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Simulations Plus SLP reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 20 cents per share, down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%.



Revenues of $15.8 million increased 6% year over year (up 8% on constant currency basis), driven by higher revenues in Software and Services business segments. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.

Quarter in Details

Revenues from Software (67% of the total quarterly revenues) increased 7% year over year to $10.5 million due to changes in renewal pattern and shift in revenue seasonality. Breaking up the revenues of this segment, GastroPlus, MonolixSuite, ADMET Predictor and other software contributed 55%, 20%, 18% and 7%, respectively.



Sales of GastroPlus were up 18% while sales of MonolixSuite and ADMET Predictor offerings declined 8% and 2% year over year, respectively.



The renewal rate for commercial customers came in at 94% (based upon fees) and 80% (based on accounts) compared with 96% and 87% in the prior quarter, respectively.



Services’ revenues (33% of total quarterly revenues) improved 4% to $5.3 million. Breaking up the services’ revenues, PK/PD, QSP/QST, PB/PK and other services represented 50%, 20%, 23% and 7%, respectively.



Services’ backlog was $15 million at the end of the reported quarter, down 11.8% year over year.

Operating Details

The gross margin in the quarter under review was 83%, up 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. Software segment’s gross margin came in at 92%, unchanged from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Services’ gross margin was 66%, up 700 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 58% compared with 44% in the prior-year quarter.



The operating income margin was 26% compared with 37% reported in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 40% compared with 48% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Feb 28, 2023, cash and short-term investments were $115.3 million compared with $131.5 million as of Nov 30, 2022.



The company declared a cash dividend of 6 cents per share payable on May 1, to stockholders as of Apr 24.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook Reiterated

For fiscal 2023, Simulations Plus expects revenue growth of 10-15% year over year and in the range of $59.3-$62 million. The company expects Software and Services to consist 60-65% and 35-40% of revenues, respectively. SLP expects earnings per share to increase in the band of 5-10%.

