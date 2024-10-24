News & Insights

Simulations Plus price target lowered to $50 from $60 at BTIG

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

BTIG lowered the firm’s price target on Simulations Plus (SLP) to $50 from $60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q4 earnings beat and above-consensus guidance. The firm is positive on the company’s expected improvement in margins as it works towards its long-term adjusted EBITDA margin goal of 35%-40%, though it also warns regarding the “ongoing macro headwinds and lumpy Software results” in cutting its price target the analyst tells investors in a research note.

