Simulations Plus Preliminary Annual Profit Surges Above View, Initiates 2026 Outlook; Stock Up

October 22, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP), a healthcare technology and solutions provider, on Wednesday reported a surge in annual preliminary earnings above analysts' forecast.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded adjusted income of $1.03 per share, higher than $0.53 per share in the same period last year. Revenue stood at $79.1 million, up from the previous year's $70 million.

On average, seven analysts polled, forecast the firm to post earnings of $0.99 per share on revenue of $78.09 million for fiscal 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Simulations Plus anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.03 to $1.10 per share, above analysts' forecast of $0.87 per share.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $79 million to $82 million, in line with Street view of $80.26 million.

Simulations Plus will release its fiscal 2025 earnings report on December 1.

SLP was up by 6.04% at $16.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

