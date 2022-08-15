Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Simulations Plus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$14m ÷ (US$186m - US$5.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Simulations Plus has an ROCE of 8.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Simulations Plus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Simulations Plus here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Simulations Plus, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 8.0%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Simulations Plus in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 370% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

