Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 23, 2020

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.59, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLP was $67.59, representing a -13.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.89 and a 159.96% increase over the 52 week low of $26.

SLP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). SLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

