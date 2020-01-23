Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Dividends
Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLP was $35.09, representing a -16.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.95 and a 92.7% increase over the 52 week low of $18.21.

SLP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). SLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

