Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLP was $74.55, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.89 and a 186.73% increase over the 52 week low of $26.

SLP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). SLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

