Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that SLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.35, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLP was $63.35, representing a -30.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.92 and a 75.24% increase over the 52 week low of $36.15.

SLP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). SLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.57%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.