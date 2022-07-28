Simulations Plus Inc. Shares Climb 0.6% Past Previous 52-Week High - Market Mover

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) shares closed 0.6% higher than its previous 52 week high, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 35.2% year-to-date, up 35.7% over the past 12 months, and up 342.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.8%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 22.0% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.3.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 2.7% higher than its 5-day moving average, 12.0% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 29.7% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -435.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -316.6%
