Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) insiders sold US$3.2m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Simulations Plus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John Paglia, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$82.10 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$39.61. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Simulations Plus insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SLP Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Simulations Plus

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Simulations Plus insiders own 22% of the company, worth about US$177m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Simulations Plus Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Simulations Plus insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Simulations Plus insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Simulations Plus and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

