Simulations Plus, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 11%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Simulations Plus beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$13m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 11%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:SLP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 15th 2021

Following the latest results, Simulations Plus' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$49.9m in 2021. This would be a notable 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 3.4% to US$0.55 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$50.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$84.67, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Simulations Plus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$74.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 20% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 16% annually. It's clear that while Simulations Plus' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Simulations Plus' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$84.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Simulations Plus analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Simulations Plus that you should be aware of.

