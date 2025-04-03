SIMULATIONS PLUS Earnings Results: $SLP Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIMULATIONS PLUS ($SLP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $22,430,000, beating estimates of $22,144,250 by $285,750.

SIMULATIONS PLUS Insider Trading Activity

SIMULATIONS PLUS insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,479,691 .

. DANIEL L WEINER sold 750 shares for an estimated $21,375

LISA LAVANGE sold 650 shares for an estimated $20,722

SIMULATIONS PLUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of SIMULATIONS PLUS stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SIMULATIONS PLUS Government Contracts

We have seen $204,139 of award payments to $SLP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

