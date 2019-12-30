Simulations Plus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SLP

In trading on Monday, shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (Symbol: SLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.59, changing hands as low as $30.55 per share. Simulations Plus Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLP's low point in its 52 week range is $18.21 per share, with $41.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.