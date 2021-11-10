Simulations Plus Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SLP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.15, changing hands as high as $55.97 per share. Simulations Plus Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.90 per share, with $90.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.