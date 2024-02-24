Sims (ASX:SGM) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Sims (ASX:SGM) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 14.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 14.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sims. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGM is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 16,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,937K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,005K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,165K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 3,825,927.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,275K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 999K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 14.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGM by 12.58% over the last quarter.

