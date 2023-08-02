Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Price Target Increased by 24.16% to 179.52

The average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) has been revised to 179.52 / share. This is an increase of 24.16% from the prior estimate of 144.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.62% from the latest reported closing price of 158.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSD is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 47,470K shares. The put/call ratio of SSD is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,619K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,857K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,393K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,384K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 20.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,322K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 15.26% over the last quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.