Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Price Target Increased by 12.06% to 200.60

The average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) has been revised to 200.60 / share. This is an increase of 12.06% from the prior estimate of 179.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.32% from the latest reported closing price of 199.96 / share.

Simpson Manufacturing Declares $0.27 Dividend

On January 19, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 4, 2024 will receive the payment on April 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $199.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.55%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 2.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSD is 0.28%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 48,552K shares. The put/call ratio of SSD is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,643K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 65.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,920K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,687K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,373K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 15.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,334K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,334K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing Background Information

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

