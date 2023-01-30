Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $103.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.01%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13, indicating it is retaining most of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing is $111.44. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $103.20.

The projected annual revenue for Simpson Manufacturing is $2,001MM, a decrease of 2.82%. The projected annual EPS is $5.73, a decrease of 28.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSD is 0.2043%, a decrease of 12.9530%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 48,420K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,609,877 shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618,282 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,779,874 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720,161 shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,392,674 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025,711 shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 42.55% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,370,758 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371,655 shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296,897 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273,389 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSD by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Simpson Manufacturing Background Information

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials.

