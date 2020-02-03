Simpson Manufacturing Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) reported that its fourth-quarter net income rose to $28.06 million or $0.63 per share from $12.76 million or $0.28 per share in the prior year.

Income from operations were $36.6 million up 94.4% from the prior year, primarily due to higher net sales as well as a $2.3 million decrease in total operating expenses. The latest-quarter result included a $5.6 million gain on the sale of a selling and distribution facility within the North America segment and increased SAP-related expenses of $1.7 million year-over-year.

Net sales for the quarter were $262.5 million up 8.5% from $241.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share and revenues of $263.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.