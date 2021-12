Dec 29 (Reuters) - Building materials producer Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD.N said on Wednesday it offered to buy European peer Etanco Group for about $818 million.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

