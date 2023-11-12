Simpson Manufacturing (FRA:TWL) Price Target Increased by 21.39% to 164.49

The average one-year price target for Simpson Manufacturing (FRA:TWL) has been revised to 164.49 / share. This is an increase of 21.39% from the prior estimate of 135.51 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 153.08 to a high of 183.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.50% from the latest reported closing price of 121.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simpson Manufacturing. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWL is 0.27%, an increase of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 47,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,623K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,718K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 729.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,393K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,372K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 16.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,333K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWL by 17.50% over the last quarter.

