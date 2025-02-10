SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Earnings Results: $SSD Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING ($SSD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $517,429,999, beating estimates of $500,919,600 by $16,510,399.

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Insider Trading Activity

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING insiders have traded $SSD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL OLOSKY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,871 shares for an estimated $1,287,815 .

. MICHAEL ANDERSEN (EVP, Europe) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $281,190

JENNIFER LUTZ (EVP, Human Resources) sold 700 shares for an estimated $129,129

JAMES S ANDRASICK sold 500 shares for an estimated $89,375

ROGER DANKEL (EVP, NA Sales) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,765

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of SIMPSON MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

