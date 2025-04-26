SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Earnings Preview: Recent $SSD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING ($SSD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $537,125,070 and earnings of $1.62 per share.
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Insider Trading Activity
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING insiders have traded $SSD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL ANDERSEN (EVP, Europe) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $169,980
- JENNIFER LUTZ (EVP, Human Resources) sold 700 shares for an estimated $129,129
- ROGER DANKEL (EVP, NA Sales) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,765
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of SIMPSON MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 348,291 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,757,096
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 275,989 shares (+90.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,767,255
- INVESCO LTD. removed 273,825 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,408,399
- QUANTINNO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 265,187 shares (+5137.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,975,960
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 252,085 shares (+300.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,803,255
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 228,559 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,901,938
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 164,836 shares (+4755.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,334,753
