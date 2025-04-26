SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Earnings Preview: Recent $SSD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING ($SSD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $537,125,070 and earnings of $1.62 per share.

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Insider Trading Activity

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING insiders have traded $SSD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ANDERSEN (EVP, Europe) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $169,980

JENNIFER LUTZ (EVP, Human Resources) sold 700 shares for an estimated $129,129

ROGER DANKEL (EVP, NA Sales) sold 250 shares for an estimated $45,765

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of SIMPSON MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

