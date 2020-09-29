Dividends
Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.43, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSD was $96.43, representing a -7.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.34 and a 105.08% increase over the 52 week low of $47.02.

SSD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SSD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SSD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.3%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SSD as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHQ)
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G (SLYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSMO with an increase of 24.45% over the last 100 days. PSCI has the highest percent weighting of SSD at 3.36%.

