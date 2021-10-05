Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.87, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSD was $109.87, representing a -8.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.77 and a 27.46% increase over the 52 week low of $86.20.

SSD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). SSD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports SSD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.57%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

