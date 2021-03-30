Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $101.5, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSD was $101.5, representing a -7.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.85 and a 80.22% increase over the 52 week low of $56.32.

SSD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SSD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SSD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.11%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

