Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.84, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSD was $108.84, representing a -9.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.77 and a 39.54% increase over the 52 week low of $78.

SSD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). SSD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SSD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.82%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

