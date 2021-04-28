Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$348m, while EPS were US$1.16 beating analyst models by 30%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SSD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Simpson Manufacturing's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.39b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 7.2% to US$4.28 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.28 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$123despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Simpson Manufacturing's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Simpson Manufacturing, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$120 and the most bearish at US$100.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Simpson Manufacturing's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Simpson Manufacturing's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.2% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Simpson Manufacturing is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Simpson Manufacturing going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Simpson Manufacturing has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

