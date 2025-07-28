Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $103.54 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $97.83 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $631.06 million from $596.98 million last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $103.54 Mln. vs. $97.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $631.06 Mln vs. $596.98 Mln last year.

