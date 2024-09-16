Simpson Manufacturing Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SSD

In trading on Monday, shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $182.62, changing hands as high as $183.01 per share. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSD's low point in its 52 week range is $123.93 per share, with $218.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.18.

