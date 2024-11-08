Simpple subsidiary signed partnership agreement with Mode Technology

SIMPPLE (SPPL) announced that its subsidiary, SIMPPLE Australia, had signed a partnership agreement with New Zealand-based Mode Technology to distribute SIMPPLE Robotics and flagship SIMPPLE Software platform in New Zealand. The partnership is expected to yield another $1.1 million in revenue by end-2024, of which $125,000 has been received to date following the sale of 10 cleaning robots under the SIMPPLE Robotics range.

