Simpple Ltd. Secures $400k Airport Robotics Contract

Simpple Ltd. has secured a $400,000 contract to provide autonomous cleaning robots at a Singapore international airport terminal, strengthening its presence in the facilities management sector. As one of the two main robotic suppliers for the airport over the past five years, Simpple is poised for further growth with a potential $1.8 million contract for additional terminals in the pipeline. This deal highlights the company’s expertise in integrating advanced technology into smart facility management solutions.

