Simpple Ltd. Plans Nasdaq Compliance Amid Growth Moves

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd., a technology innovator in the facilities management sector, is taking steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements by planning a reverse stock split to boost its share price. While the company remains operational and has secured several new contracts, it awaits a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel regarding its compliance plan. Simpple is optimistic about its market position and future business opportunities despite the current challenges.

