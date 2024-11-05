News & Insights

Simpple Ltd. Plans Nasdaq Compliance Amid Growth Moves

November 05, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd., a technology innovator in the facilities management sector, is taking steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements by planning a reverse stock split to boost its share price. While the company remains operational and has secured several new contracts, it awaits a decision from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel regarding its compliance plan. Simpple is optimistic about its market position and future business opportunities despite the current challenges.

