Simpple Ltd. Expands with New Zealand Partnership

November 08, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd. has expanded its reach into the New Zealand market by partnering with Mode Technology to distribute its robotics and software platform, expecting an additional $1.1 million in revenue by the end of 2024. The partnership has already led to the sale of 10 cleaning robots, and Simpple Robotics has been recognized with the Service and Technology Award at the CleanNZ Expo 2024. This collaboration aims to enhance productivity and efficiency in various sectors, including education and healthcare.

