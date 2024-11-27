News & Insights

Stocks

SIMPPLE Ltd. Enters Thai Market with New Partnership

November 27, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SIMPPLE Ltd. has expanded its presence in Thailand by securing a $110,000 contract to provide IoT sensors, robotics, and its software platform to three prominent commercial retail buildings in Bangkok. This strategic move was facilitated through a new distribution partnership with RAAS PAL, a key player in Thailand’s service robotics sector. The collaboration aims to enhance facility management solutions and marks SIMPPLE’s first significant venture into the Thai market.

For further insights into SPPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.