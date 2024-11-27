SIMPPLE Ltd. Enters Thai Market with New Partnership

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

SIMPPLE Ltd. has expanded its presence in Thailand by securing a $110,000 contract to provide IoT sensors, robotics, and its software platform to three prominent commercial retail buildings in Bangkok. This strategic move was facilitated through a new distribution partnership with RAAS PAL, a key player in Thailand’s service robotics sector. The collaboration aims to enhance facility management solutions and marks SIMPPLE’s first significant venture into the Thai market.

