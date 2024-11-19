Simpple Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the adoption of a new memorandum and articles of association, and the consolidation of the company’s authorized share capital. This virtual meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to partake in significant corporate governance decisions.

