Simpple Ltd. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has released an update.

Simpple Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, to discuss key resolutions including the adoption of a new memorandum and articles of association, and the consolidation of the company’s authorized share capital. This virtual meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to partake in significant corporate governance decisions.

