Simpple awarded $400,000 contract for supply of autonomous cleaning robots

November 15, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

SIMPPLE (SPPL) announced that the Company has been awarded a $400,000 contract for the supply of autonomous cleaning robotics at one of Singapore’s international airport terminals. This robot tender success comes as part of the airport’s renewal program and complements the existing fleet of autonomous cleaning robots across its airport terminals, where the Company has been one of two incumbent robotic suppliers for the past five years. The results of the ongoing tender exercise for the remaining airport terminals will be announced in the near future, with an expected aggregate contract value of $1.8 million.

