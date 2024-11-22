News & Insights

Simpple appoints Pengue as CEO

November 22, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Hint, announce the appointment of new leadership and capital to further solidify the company and position it for future growth. Michael Pengue, previously CEO of ZOA Energy, and a seasoned executive in the better-for-you beverage sector, has been named CEO. Additionally, industry veteran Kevin Benmoussa has joined as CFO, bringing two decades of experience spanning Fortune 500 and private equity-backed startup companies in the food and beverage space.

