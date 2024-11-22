Simpple appoints Pengue as CEO

Hint, announce the appointment of new leadership and capital to further solidify the company and position it for future growth. Michael Pengue, previously CEO of ZOA Energy, and a seasoned executive in the better-for-you beverage sector, has been named CEO. Additionally, industry veteran Kevin Benmoussa has joined as CFO, bringing two decades of experience spanning Fortune 500 and private equity-backed startup companies in the food and beverage space.
