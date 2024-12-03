News & Insights

Simpple announces distribution partnership with Elite VDP

December 03, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

SIMPPLE (SPPL) announced that its Singapore subsidiary had signed a partnership agreement with Vietnam-based Elite VDP Co., Ltd. to distribute SIMPPLE Ecosystem across Vietnam. As part of this initial agreement, the partnership is expected to generate at least $100,000 in sales revenue. Vietnam is a new market SIMPPLE is expanding into, and the Company believes this emerging market presents an immense growth potential over the next few years.

