Simpple announces distribution partnership with Elite VDP

SIMPPLE (SPPL) announced that its Singapore subsidiary had signed a partnership agreement with Vietnam-based Elite VDP Co., Ltd. to distribute SIMPPLE Ecosystem across Vietnam. As part of this initial agreement, the partnership is expected to generate at least $100,000 in sales revenue. Vietnam is a new market SIMPPLE is expanding into, and the Company believes this emerging market presents an immense growth potential over the next few years.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.