Simply Solventless Projects Record Q2 Revenue Growth

May 27, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd (TSE:HASH) has released an update.

Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (SSC) forecasts a record-breaking Q2 2024 with gross revenue projected at $4 million, a 28% increase from Q1, alongside a predicted net income of $750,000, marking their seventh consecutive quarter of profit. The company attributes its growth to strong brand performance and strategic acquisitions, such as Lamplighter, and remains debt-free with a focus on profitable expansion.

