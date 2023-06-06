Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Simply Good Foods (SMPL) closed at $35.60, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional foods company had lost 6.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Simply Good Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $321.55 million, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.26% and +6.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simply Good Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Simply Good Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Simply Good Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.21.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

