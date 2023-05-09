Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) closed at $38.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nutritional foods company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Simply Good Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $320.98 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago period.

SMPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.63% and +6.12%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Simply Good Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower. Simply Good Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Simply Good Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.07, which means Simply Good Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

