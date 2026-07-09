Simply Good Foods Slips To Loss In Q3; Boosts FY26 Net Sales Outlook; Stock Up 13.9%

(RTTNews) - Nutritional snack maker Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $51.97 million or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $41.10 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.42 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter

Net sales for the quarter declined 6.3 percent to $356.98 million from $380.96 million in the same quarter last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects net sales between $322 million and $532 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company raised its net sales guidance to between $1.345 billion and $1.355 billion from the prior forecast between $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, SMPL is trading on the Nasdaq at $14.62, up $1.78 or 13.85 percent.

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