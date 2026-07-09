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Simply Good Foods Slips To Loss In Q3; Boosts FY26 Net Sales Outlook; Stock Up 13.9%

July 09, 2026 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nutritional snack maker Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $51.97 million or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $41.10 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.42 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter

Net sales for the quarter declined 6.3 percent to $356.98 million from $380.96 million in the same quarter last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects net sales between $322 million and $532 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company raised its net sales guidance to between $1.345 billion and $1.355 billion from the prior forecast between $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, SMPL is trading on the Nasdaq at $14.62, up $1.78 or 13.85 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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