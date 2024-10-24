Simply Good Foods sees 2025 net sales up 8.5%-10.5%

The company said, “While early, retail takeaway is off to a good start and the Company expects to deliver on its fiscal year 2025 plans. The Company continues to execute against its strategic initiatives and is making investments in the business that management expects will strengthen its brands in the marketplace. OWYN integration work is well underway and progressing as planned. The Company expects strong Quest and OWYN net sales and retail takeaway growth in fiscal year 2025 driven by greater velocity, increased distribution, innovation and marketing investments. The Company is pleased with the progress of the Atkins revitalization plan and remains focused on the ongoing plan in fiscal 2025, particularly packaging and reformulation. In addition, as discussed last quarter, the Company will also focus on optimizing and improving the ROI of Atkins’ brand investments in fiscal 2025. The Company anticipates this will affect Atkins fiscal 2025 net sales and retail takeaway but believes this is necessary to ensure the brand remains a sustainable and profitable business over the long-term. As discussed last quarter, in fiscal 2025, the Company expects input cost inflation. Solid productivity and cost savings initiatives are in place that are expected to partially offset these higher costs, however, given the unprecedented increase in the cost of select inputs the Company anticipates gross margin compression in fiscal 2025. Therefore, the Company anticipates the following in fiscal 2025: Net Sales expected to increase 8.5% to 10.5%; OWYN full fiscal year 2025 Net Sales expected to be in the $135-145 million range; Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase 4% to 6%; The fifty-third week in fiscal 2024 comparison year is about a 2-percentage point headwind to both Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth in full year fiscal 2025 and incorporated in the outlook above. Assuming a comparable full year of OWYN results are included in fiscal 2024, as well as the exclusion of the fifty-third week in fiscal 2024, fiscal 2025 is expected to be in line with the Company’s long-term algorithm; net sales growth in the 4-6% range and Adjusted EBITDA growth slightly greater than the net sales increase.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.