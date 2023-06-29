News & Insights

Markets
SMPL

Simply Good Foods Q3 Profit Declines, But Beats Street ; Backs Annual Guidance

June 29, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Thursday reported a profit of $35.43 million or $0.35 per share for the third quarter, lower than $38.83 million or $0.38 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by higher expenses.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $324.79 million from $316.53 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $321.38 million.

Looking forward, Simply Good Foods has reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The company said net sales are expected to increase slightly greater than its 4%-6% long-term algorithm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.