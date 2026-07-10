Simply Good Foods Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline 6.3% Y/Y

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics declined year over year.

SMPL’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Simply Good Foods posted adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. However, the bottom line declined 17.6% from 51 cents reported in the same quarter last year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Simply Good Foods Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Simply Good Foods Company Quote

The company reported net sales of $357 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343 million. However, the metric decreased 6.3% from $381 million posted in the year-ago period. This decrease was caused by a 24.6% decline in Atkins, which was partially offset by growth of 1.1% for Quest and 3.6% for OWYN. Performance was largely driven by anticipated distribution-related declines for Atkins and softer retail takeaway.



Total Simply Good Foods retail takeaway decreased 6.7%, due to a 1.3% decline in OWYN and 23.9% in Atkins, which was largely in line with expectations due to known distribution losses. However, the decline was offset by 1.4% growth in Quest.



Gross profit decreased 16.2% year over year to $116.1 million. This decrease was due to lower sales volumes, higher input costs, and restructuring charges. Gross margin contracted 390 basis points to 32.5%, primarily due to $6.2 million of restructuring costs (representing a 180-basis-point headwind) and higher input costs.



Selling and marketing expenses totaled $39.2 million, an increase of 15.9% compared with the prior year, due to investments in the company's selling capabilities, increased brand-building initiatives to support long-term growth and $1.1 million of restructuring costs.



Adjusted EBITDA was $57.2 million, representing a decline of 22.5% compared with the same period last year.

SMPL Stock: Other Updates & Developments

Simply Good Foods exited the quarter with cash of $123.9 million and an outstanding principal balance of $400 million on its term loan. For the 39 weeks ended May 30, 2026, cash flow from operations totaled $102.2 million.



In the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares of its common stock for a total of about $25 million.

Sneak Peek Into SMPL’s Outlook

The company has updated its fiscal-year 2026 outlook and now expects net sales of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion, representing a 6% to 7% year-over-year decline. This compares with its previous guidance of $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion, which implied a 7% to 10% year-over-year decline.



Gross margin is now projected to decline roughly 375 basis points, compared with the previous expectation of a 300-350 basis point decrease.



Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $220 million and $225 million, indicating a decline of 19% to 21% year over year. This compares with its previous guidance of $217 million and $225 million, which is a decline of 19% to 22% year over year.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net sales to be between $322 million and $332 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 10% to 13%, and adjusted EBITDA to range from $52 million to $57 million, indicating a decline of 14% to 22%.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 17.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 10.8%.



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Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer-packaged-goods holding company in the United States and internationally. At present, POST holds a Zacks Rank of 2. Post Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.4% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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