Simply Good Foods Q1 Profit, Sales Down; Confirms Annual Outlook

January 08, 2026 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), a consumer packaged food and beverage company, on Thursday reported lower profit for the first quarter, primarily due to decline in sales as well as higher costs.

Net income for the quarter was $25.27 million, or $0.26 per share, down from $38.12 million, or $0.38 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS came in at $0.39, compared with $0.49 last year.

Income from operations declined to $37.58 million from $54.63 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter were $340.19 million, down slightly from $341.27 million in the prior year.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, with net sales expected to range from a 2% decline to a 2% increase, and adjusted EBITDA projected to fall up to 4% or rise up to 1% year-over-year.

Simply Good Foods shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $19.37, up 1.15%.

