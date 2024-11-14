Simply Good Foods price target lowered to $43 from $46 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to $43 from $46 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a transfer of coverage. The firm views fiscal 2025 as a transition year for sales growth and margins due to inflation and changes at Atkins, but looks for Simply’s organic sales growth to reaccelerate back to it target 4%-6% range in subsequent years.
