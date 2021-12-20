Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 281% in 5 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) which saw its share price drive 281% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

Since the stock has added US$149m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Simply Good Foods became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:SMPL Earnings Per Share Growth December 20th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Simply Good Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Simply Good Foods .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

